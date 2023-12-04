The Granata celebrate their 117th birthday by dominating the postponement. The former Duvàn scored twice and the Paraguayan scored from a penalty in the 56th minute. For the Bergamo team only one point in the last 4 matches and Djimsiti knocked out

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

4 December 2023 (change at 10.51pm) – Turin

On the most difficult evening, the most beautiful Taurus of the season blooms. They overwhelm Atalanta three-nil, score with their two centre-forwards (a brace from Zapata, Sanabria on a penalty in the second half), resume their journey, fully legitimizing the victory in terms of play and running. Gasperini’s Atalanta appears almost surprised by the Granata’s excellent evening, certainly never finding the key to stem them. Nice leap up in the standings for Juric’s team, back in the wake of the train to Europe now three points away. The Granatas give themselves a nice gift following the club’s 117th anniversary.

gol dell’ex

—

The opportunity was too good to pass up. On his first evening as an opponent, after five years spent in Bergamo, Duvàn Zapata delivered the Christmas present to his former coach Gian Piero Gasperini well in advance. Thus Turin-Atalanta, which is already a novel full of plots, relationships, friendships, courses and recurrences, is enriched with a new chapter: it is the twenty-second minute when Ivan Juric’s grenade legitimize the territorial supremacy held for a large part of the first half. The action that breaks the deadlock sees the participation of many Toro players: starting from Bellanova on the right, passing to the Ilic-Vojvoda pair who recovers on the other side, then Vlasic finishes and Zapata creates the right space in the middle of Scalvini and Ruggeri then scored the one-nil goal. It is Duvàn’s second Torino goal, the third in the league this season: it was blocked after two full months.

le mani di vanja

—

Torino and Atalanta did not disappoint expectations, and throughout the first half they offered an enjoyable show, full of competitive spirit and peppered with several good plays. In the middle of the match Toro was much better, drawn by Juric with the double attacking midfielder where this time there was Sanabria retreating next to Vlasic behind the lone striker Zapata. Gasperini almost puts himself in a mirror position: almost because the attacking midfielders Miranchuk and Lookman tend to widen often, favoring the return of the false nine De Ketelaere. And the Belgian himself has the potential equalizer, seven minutes after Zapata’s lead. An error in the clearance by Tameze puts CDK in front of Milinkovic, but the outgoing Granata goalkeeper closes the door and saves the result.

cold sanabria

—

At the beginning of the second half, Gasperini plays the Holm and Muriel cards, redesigning Atalanta with a leading striker. In the sixth of the second half, Scalvini pulls Buongiorno’s shirt into the area while Toro takes a corner. Referee Piccinini doesn’t sanction anything live while Buongiorno protests. Then the match director receives Irrati’s report from the VAR: Piccinini goes to review everything on the pitchside monitor and awards the penalty to Toro, the first of the entire championship. From the spot Sanabria is cold and scores two nil. Atalanta tries to return with Pasalic with ten minutes to go but finds Milinkovic’s big hand on the path. Zapata scores another three in injury time: it’s a Toro celebration.

