It seems like it was yesterday, but Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was released 5 years ago precisely on a day like today. Surprisingly, Nintendo didn’t forget the gamebut announced that he will celebrate it with events and even with new content.

In Japan it is already December 7th and Nintendo was quick to remember the 5th birthday of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and he did not do it in a sober way, but with great fanfare he revealed several surprises for the community that continues to enjoy the fighting title.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will celebrate its 5 years with great events

First, Nintendo revealed an event that over the next few 5 days (of the December 7 to 12Mexico City time) will allow players to get 5 times more experience and SP. As if that were not enough, at the end of each battle, players will obtain 5 additional Snack L. So, the community will not want to miss this event if they want to level up their Spirits.

Of course, the creator of the Nintendo fighting series, the legend Masahiro Sakurai, was not going to be left out of the celebration. The developer took the opportunity to share a commemorative message.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate celebrates its 5th anniversary today! Has it been that long?” Thank you so much“said Sakurai.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have new and free content

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive new content

But that’s not all, Nintendo also announced new content for the game. Specifically, there was talk of the addition of new Epyritesalthough it was not clear which or how many they will be or even to which series they belong.

Additionally, Nintendo revealed that there will be amiibo tournamentsin which the player can participate through the amiibo he has trained.

This new content is expected to arrive at some point in January 2024.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find more about him if you visit his file or if you consult our written review.

