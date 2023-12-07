At least interesting news for fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and its director! Masahiro Sakurai! It looks like we have a new event coming up.

In this case, it is a new spirits event in the game. This is a series of events to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate:

For five days starting December 7, players will gain 5x more EXP and SP after their fights, as well as receive five additional L Candies. New spirits will be available in the game, with four events planned, along with amiibo tournaments starting in January 2024. The Sora (Kingdom Hearts) amiibo will be available in stores in specific countries starting February 16.

You already know that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available globally and exclusively on Nintendo Switch. What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our complete coverage on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate at this link.

