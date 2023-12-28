A more than historic discovery for a very rare example of one of the motorbikes which in 1948 already exceeded 240 km/h. Produced in approximately 30 examples, esoteric in its solutions and invincible in its charm. In April it will be possible to make your bid to win it

December 28, 2023

There are vintage motorcycle models that have a particular charm for some technical solutions, others because they marked an era, still others for their exclusivity already at the time of their birth, still others for the small production numbers: the Vincent-HRD Black Lightning it is an excellent example of a vintage motorcycle that finds its charm in all these circumstances combined.

Produced in around thirty examples (some sources speak of 30, others of 33) it was the racing version of the Black Shadow, a motorbike in which, in 1948the brilliant designer Philip Vincent it was able to condense a series of innovations and refinements that led it to be – as it still is – admired and desired, but also very fast and in terms of performance unrivaled by many of its contemporary competitors. It was a 1000 cc 50° V-twin, equipped with a cantilever rear suspension with two shock absorbers (designed by Vincent in 1927) and forcella “Girdraulic” with Vincent patent (not for all versions, some fitted more conventional Brampton forks), while the braking system consisted of a pair of 7-inch drums on the front wheel and a single drum at the rear with the same rear wheel that could be removed without tools in just 35 seconds, while the engine's performance launched it to a top speed of 200 km/h. It wasn't a supersport, but what we could today define as a sport-tourer built without skimping on quality, also having in mind to create something like the Bentley Continental on two wheels and in this he was certainly helped by the Australian engineer Phil Irving, more important name in British motorcycling from the 1930s onwards.

Born instead with the intention of creating the fastest motorbike in the world and breaking records, the Black Lighting carried the 998 cc V50° twin-cylinder engine with up to 71 hp, 15 more than the starting model which expressed 55 bhpa 5,700 rpm. Today there should be less than 20 examples of Black Lighting in circulation and the one found in a shed in the UK was promptly put up for auction on Bonhams. The example in question seems to have been used – at least in its last period – in sidecar competitions, as evidenced first of all by the wider handlebars suitable for guaranteeing a greater angle of leverage to manage the driving of a sidecar.

This Vincent – dated December or November 1949 – will be up for auction during The Spring Stafford Sale starting from April 20th, the starting price starts from an estimate of 120,000 – 150,000 pounds, but we have no doubt that as happened for other Black Lightning the figure can go higher.

Photo: Bonhams