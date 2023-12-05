We have shared with you on the web some of the most curious secrets and details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, recently inaugurated. Now we bring more news from the park in Japan, focused on the new Donkey Kong attraction. A few days ago we had a video of her and now there are more details.

Universal Studios Japan has officially announced this expansion. This is what was shared:

Opening update: Universal Japan has updated the opening date for the Donkey Kong expansion in Super Nintendo World.

New opening date: The expansion will open in spring 2024, introducing an entirely new zone based on Donkey Kong.

Exclusive products: Exclusive products that will be sold in this new area of ​​the theme park were revealed.

Featured attraction: A look at the Donkey Kong Mine Cart roller coaster, part of the expansion, was shown.

Advance available: A trailer was released showing the expansion of Super Nintendo World, as well as images of the products that will be offered in the area.

That’s right, you can see it in detail below:

View post on imgur.com

Donkey Kong Country expansion in Super Nintendo World opens in Spring 2024 at Universal Studios Japan!https://t.co/xWYP088ZTN pic.twitter.com/hMQTqRWyOT — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) December 5, 2023

