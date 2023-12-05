A few hours ago we showed you a short clip that gave an idea of ​​what the new Donkey Kong-inspired Super Nintendo World area would look like. Now, Universal Studios has just made the official announcement of the attraction and shared a teaser that you have to see.

The new area will arrive in 2024

As you probably know, Nintendo Park opened in early 2021 in Osaka, Japan and has since expanded to Los Angeles, California and soon to Orlando, Florida.

However, the original park continues to be renovated and a new area that will be based on Donkey Kong is close to completion. The opening of the doors of the iconic temple of the saga is getting closer and Universal Studios showed a teaser of what it will be like.

Here you can see it:

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Universal Studios Japan is leveling up with an all-new Donkey Kong Country area opening in Spring 2024, featuring a thrilling family coaster, Mine-Cart Madness! More exciting details revealed at:https://t.co/Wh1eOLlENx #USJ https://t.co/4I0tujliaw pic.twitter.com/lHvPqB2Zwd — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) December 5, 2023

As you could see, it seems that the project at Universal Studios Japan is going at a good pace and is already preparing to welcome Donkey Kong and his friends, so those in charge of the construction of this area showed a small material that gives a idea of ​​what you will offer.

If that wasn’t enough, park officials also officially announced that the attraction will open in spring 2024, so it’s only a matter of a few months before you can visit it.

It is worth mentioning that this Donkey Kong area will have several elements seen in the character’s games and its main protagonist will be a roller coaster, so emotions will await all fans next year.

We will be attentive to inform you about any news in this regard and also about the progress of the park in Orlando, Florida.

Would you like to visit the Donkey Kong area once it’s finished? Tell us in the comments.

