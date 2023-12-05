We have already shared with you on the web some of the secrets and most curious details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, recently inaugurated. Now we bring more news from the park in Japan, focused on the new Donkey Kong attraction. A few days ago we had a video of her and now there are more details.

Universal Studios Japan has officially announced this expansion. It’s Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World, which will open in spring 2024, introducing a brand new area based on Donkey Kong. In addition to what has been shown so far, it seems that there will be two special bracelets.

Nintendo has shown the Power-Up Band based on Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong after the trailer for the Super Nintendo World Japan expansion. These NFC accessories interact with the park, allowing you to collect coins and play mini-games. They will be available with the opening of the expansion in spring. The new Donkey Kong area is expected to offer interactive experiences for use with these bracelets, which also function as amiibo for the corresponding characters.

