We have already shared with you on the web some of the secrets and most curious details of Super Nintendo World after its opening in Japan and the version of Universal Studios Hollywood, recently inaugurated. Now we bring more news from the park in Japan, focused on the new Donkey Kong attraction. A few days ago we had a video of it and then it was officially announced.

Universal Studios Japan recently detailed this expansion. It’s Donkey Kong in Super Nintendo World, which will open in spring 2024, introducing a brand new area based on Donkey Kong. In addition to new attractions, also there will be new merchandisewhich we have now been able to see in detail in the video below:

What do you think? You can find our complete coverage of the park at this link. Don’t miss it!

Fuente