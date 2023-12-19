Everyone pay attention, Nintendo fans. In this case we are talking about a detail of Super Mario that may confuse you a little, honestly,

Specifically, it seems that, in Super Mario World, there is one very inefficient aspect: scoring. The game is so inefficient at displaying the player's score that, at worst, up to 16.548% of computing power of the console is spent entirely on displaying the score in each frame. If a console is using 16.548% of its capacity to display the score on each frame, that's an extremely high resource usage for a seemingly simple task. This could indicate an inefficiency in the game's programming in how it manages and displays that information.

However, we must take into account the limitations of the time. You can see it below:

Super Mario World is so staggeringly inefficient at displaying the player's score that in a worst-case scenario, up to 16.548% of the console's computing power is spend entirely on displaying the score on every frame.

