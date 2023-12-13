We already offered you in HD a secret from Peach and another from a Nintendo protagonist. After a long wait, now Super Mario RPG finally returns with a renewed version for Switch. It has already been launched and now we have news.

Super Mario RPG

This time they relate to a new patch that has already been released for the game: version 1.0.1. Includes the following:

Fixes related to game progression:

If you have already encountered the following problems, downloading this update data will solve them:

Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encountered Paratroopas in Monstroburg, game progression would sometimes hang because Paratroopas did not appear at World's End. Fixed an issue where, after finishing a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes hang because another battle would begin immediately afterwards. Fixed an issue where, during an event in Nupcialia, game progression would sometimes hang because Mario remained surprised. Fixed an issue in the Bowser's Castle section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter through doors five and six. Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue. Fixed an issue where, in the sunken ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes hang because Mario was surprised. Fixed an issue where trampling a Shogun in World's End would sometimes cause game progression to hang because the screen would not change.

Other fixes:

Fixed an issue where using Mentalist on Hollowhead and Lapidary would cause messages to be exchanged.

Remember that Super Mario RPG allows you to join a group of peculiar heroes to save Starway and stop the problematic Fraguo Gang. This colorful RPG features updated graphics and cinematics that add even more charm to the unexpected alliance between Mario, Bowser, Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno. Enter (or revisit) this world of eccentric allies and outlandish enemies in an RPG for everyone!

What do you think of Mario RPG? Don't forget that the November 17, 2023 on Nintendo Switch. You also have our complete coverage of this premiere here.

Fuente.