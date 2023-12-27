This study finds a reduction in depression symptoms of almost 50% when playing Super Mario Odyssey, no matter what. In Germany they find it viable, will we say the same in Spain?

A German study has revealed that playing Super Mario Odyssey on Nintendo Switch helps combat depression, specifically because it reduces its symptoms by almost 50%; Not even Dr Mario World can achieve this mobiles con iOS y Android.

Many gamers and gamers on consoles, PC and/or Steam Deck already know about what Playing video games can have many beneficial effects on our brain.but this is new.

Enjoying a hobby a little every day with so many aspects helps our emotional and reaction capacity and more in different ways. But these results from Germany only confirm this theory.

That newly published study recently published on a German study titled “Effects of a video game intervention on symptoms, training motivation, and visuo-spatial memory in depression” demonstrates this.

There is a relationship between playing and the reduction that this implies in effects of depression symptomsall in a six-week video game intervention to see if playing games helped.

They tested whether this had benefits with depressed mood, training motivation, and visuospatial memory functions in individuals with major depressive disorder; Its results were promising.

Super Mario Odyssey shows that video games have benefits

The participants in the study They played Super Mario Odyssey and it was found that these people saw a more than significant reduction in depression symptoms compared to those who They used a cognitive training computer program (“CogPack”).

And not only that, there was also some improvement with those who underwent standard treatments for these symptoms. Along with this, those who They played the Nintendo Switch exclusive They also observed higher levels of motivation for training.

Going into details, the study also showed that participants with high levels of depression symptoms They benefited the most from playing Super Mario Odyssey; these were reduced almost by half when compared to the other two groups.

Los Data from this German study is really impressive and show that this intersection between play and science should be studied further.

The results concluded by saying that “video game training may be a cost-effective and feasible intervention for patients with MDD that can be used in conjunction with usual treatment and therapy,” reports My Nintendo News.

Maybe he German study concludes that playing Super Mario Odyssey reduces symptoms of depression by almost 50%but we wonder if the Nintendo game has helped or not since 2017.