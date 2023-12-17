We recently learned that, in addition to the Oscars, it seems that it has also been nominated for the Golden Globes. You already know that we recently learned the digital and physical release date of the Super Mario movie, as well as the date of its debut streaming, and also details about your reservations. Well, now we have more news.

Super Mario movie

After knowing its date for Netflix, Movistar and more, as well as for Latin America, it seems that we have statements coming from Jack Black, Bowser's voice actor in English in this film. He shared them in a meeting with Variety.

It seems Black is eager to return to the role, but has so far received no official word on the continuation. Although the sequel is expected to arrive in the future, Nintendo and Universal seem to be completely silent. These have been the actor's words:

There has been absolute silence. The only thing that has been said comes from me, and I don't even know if I have permission to speak. I've been eager to get back to work.

On the other hand, Black hopes to be ready to play Bowser again in a sequel from the Super Mario movie and, perhaps, even have another successful musical number like “Peaches”which was widely recognized and is nominated for a Golden Globe award. According to Black, the initial idea for “Peaches” was just a 30-second snippet, but he shaped it with lyrics and melodies, and they loved it:

They sent me a 30-second idea and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added lyrics and melodies, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the movie. I couldn't believe they did it.

We will be attentive to more details in the future, especially after the rumors of a sequel. Meanwhile, we remind you of the contents and details of the physical editions of the Mario movie and the digital content they include.

What do you think about it?

