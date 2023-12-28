That's right, Super Mario 64 continues to leave us news decades after its release. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, even if you have played the Super Mario 64 DS version!

Super Mario 64

This is a peculiar detail related to Mario's shadow. This observation about the different versions of Super Mario 64 is very curious. From its original release to the most recent reissues, you can notice how Mario's shading has been changing. In newer versions, Mario's shadow appears to gradually rise from the ground, covering more of your feet.

This change in shading may be a result of updates to the rendering technologies and graphics engines used in each version. With the advancement of graphics capabilities, developers often seek to improve visual details to achieve a more realistic or stylized appearance.

In the case of Mario's shading, it is possible that the modification is aimed at a more accurate representation of lighting and visual effects. As graphics engines have become more refined, designers will likely adjust these details to improve the visual fidelity of the main character. However, this case stands out because The shadow increasingly “eats” Mario in Super Mario 64.

It's an interesting aspect of the evolution of video games, how even small changes like a character's shading can reflect significant changes in technology and visual design. You can see this detail below:

Throughout the different rereleases of Super Mario 64 over the years, Mario is being progressively consumed by his shadow. With each new engine the game runs on, his shadow rises up further from the ground and covers more of his feet. pic.twitter.com/oEZIDOsaxC — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 27, 2023

What do you think? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also find previous news about this game here. Additionally, you can take a look at all the Super Mario games by release date.

Via.