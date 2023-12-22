A great product for fans of the game! On the website you also have everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder. One of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game's great Nintendo Direct.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The information relates to a great bag that we can now reserve. NintendoSoup Store has the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Convertible Tote Bag, previously exclusive to Asia, available for pre-order.

The bag counts with Elfante Mario on the back and the main image of the game on the front. It can be reduced in size by closing the front and back panels, and it can also be easily folded for storage. This collectible item features the game's official English logo, ideal for Super Mario fans.

It can be ordered with free international shipping in some regions, so you can check its availability for $29.99 here. Don't hesitate to take a look!

The bag counts with Elfante Mario on the back and the main image of the game on the front. It can be reduced in size by closing the front and back panels, and it can also be easily folded for storage. This collectible item features the game's official English logo.

