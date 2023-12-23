One of the oldest Nintendo video games on mobile devices is Super Mario Run. The fun platform title was launched seven years ago and at the time it was a hit, but with the passage of time it has become a bit abandoned in terms of new features. Even so, Nintendo has not forgotten about him, something that has been demonstrated by surprise update.

Thanks to it, some changes have been enabled to pay tribute to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the last great adventure of the Nintendo plumber that was launched a couple of months ago on Nintendo Switch and one of the best games of this year . This way, Wonder Flowers have been added so that something special happens in the levels.

The effects seen on the screen are not as crazy as in the original game, since in this case what happens is that the Goombas turn gold and therefore it is possible to eliminate them by just touching them, so neither You don't even have to crush them, in order to receive a card of stamps that are used to unlock items to decorate the home screen.

Of course, you will have to hurry up to make the most of this great news, because it is only a temporary event that will only remain active until the next March 14, 2024. To access it you will have to play in Toad Rally mode, so you now have a good reason to return to Super Mario Run if you had left it aside a long time ago.

