Super Mario Bros. The Movie is far from the best feature film of the year, but it more than fulfilled its goal: captivating fans. Its success and reach are undeniable, but not even millions of dollars at the box office earned it a nomination for the Oscar Awards 2024 in an important category.

The animated film Illumination y Nintendo has many memorable scenes, but a fan favorite is the musical moment featuring the villain Bowser, who performs a beautiful, catchy tune to express his love for the game. Princesa Peach.

Precisely, the song Peaches became a cultural phenomenon after the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. After his success on YouTube and services like Spotify, the community predicted a promising future for him at the next edition of the Oscars. Unfortunately, he was left out and won't even have a chance to be nominated.

Peaches from Super Mario Bros. The Movie will miss the 2024 Oscars

On December 21, 2023, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the lists of finalists in 10 categories for the 96th edition of the Oscars, which will take place on Sunday March 10, 2024. So, we already know which are the original songs that are competing to obtain a nomination.

Of the lists, only a handful will receive a nomination and will have the opportunity to win the famous statuette in the next edition of the most important awards in the film industry. Unfortunately, Peaches from Super Mario Bros. The Movie is conspicuous by her absence.

Peaches, Bowser's song, will not receive a nomination at the 2024 Oscars

Below, we share the list of original songs competing for a nomination at the 2024 Oscars:

It Never Went Away ― American Symphony



Dear Alien ― Asteroid City



Dance the Night ― Barbie



I’m Just Ken ― Barbie



What Was I Made For? ― Barbie



Keep It Movin’ ― The Color Purple



Superpower ― The Color Purple



The Fire Inside ― Flamin’ Hot



High Life ― Flora and Son



Meet in the Middle ― Flora and Son



Can’t Catch Me Now ― The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes



Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) ― Killers of the Flower Moon



Quiet Eyes ― Past Lives



Road to Freedom ― Rustin



Am I Dreaming ― Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The controversy of Peaches, Bowser's song from Super Mario Bros. The Movie

Without a doubt, the scene in which Bowser plays Peaches is one of the most remembered by viewers. After the film's release, the song conquered the popularity charts, causing children to sing it at school and musicians to perform it in public.

However, the song Jack Black He was unable to avoid the controversy. Shortly after the premiere of Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a group of people accused the theme song of being sexist and promoting harassment.

Bowser and Jack Black will be left without an Oscar

But tell us, do you think Peaches deserved a nomination at the 2024 Oscars? Let us read you in the comments.

