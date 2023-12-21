Super Mario Bros. The Movie is, without a doubt, the most successful film adaptation of a video game in history. Although he received strong criticism from the press, he managed to captivate millions of fans. Now, it seems that your responsible study has big plans looking to the future.

After the premiere of the popular plumber film, fans expressed their desire to see a feature film of Super Smash Bros., the game saga that brings together iconic characters from the Japanese company and third-party studios. Specifically, they want to see the Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Related video: Everything changes with Super Mario Bros. The Movie!

Illumination would like to make Super Smash Bros. The Movie

Although it sounds like a crazy idea, it seems that Illuminationthe animation studio responsible for Super Mario Bros. The Movie, would also like to bring the popular crossover to the big screen. That, at least, is what a recent rumor coming from an insider indicates.

Specifically, the insider Daniel Richtmanwho is well known in the film industry, reported that Illumination plans to present to Nintendo the idea of ​​​​creating a cinematic universe that culminates in a Super Smash Bros. feature film, similar to what it did Marvel con Avengers.

Super Smash Bros. The Movie could be Nintendo's Avengers

According to the information, the plan is to create multiple spin-off projects and films to introduce the characters and then bring them together in a crossover film. If that rumor is accurate, it remains to be seen whether the Japanese company would agree to a long-term deal of that nature.

Could a Super Smash Bros. adaptation exist?

Now, is a Super Smash Bros. movie possible? Of course, the biggest challenge is getting the licenses for some of the most popular characters. Although Mario, Samus, Link and more fighters are under the Nintendo umbrella, others like Sonic the Hedgehog y Mega Man They belong to third-party companies.

Even if a hypothetical crossover film is limited to Nintendo icons, other companies have shared rights to important characters such as Pikachu y Kirby. In addition, we must remember that a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda is underway by another studio, so it seems difficult for there to be an animated film that features Link and more characters from the franchise.

Is a crossover of the magnitude of Super Smash Bros. possible in theaters?

The truth is that, for now, neither Illumination nor the big N have commented on the insider rumor. Therefore, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt to avoid disappointment.

But tell us, would you like to see an animated adaptation of Super Smash Bros.? Do you think it's possible? What characters would you like to see? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Super Smash Bros.

Related video: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: How did it become the best crossover?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente