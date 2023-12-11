One of the most pleasant surprises that Nintendo gave during 2023 was Super Mario Bros. The Movie, a production made together with Illumination Studios that fell very well in the community and even became the highest grossing in the entire history of Mexico. Now, just received 3 nominations to the Golden Globes 2024.

The film continues to give something to talk about

Due to its tremendous success, it was to be expected that Super Mario Bros. The Movie would achieve different recognitions for the best in the film industry. Thanks to this, it has just been announced that it will compete in 3 categories against films like Barbie, Oppenheimer and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The list of nominees was revealed this same beginning of the week and confirmed that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will compete for Best Original Song, Best Animated Film and Best Box Office Film.

Here you can see the nominated films in these categories:

best original song



Addicted to Romance, de She Came to Me

Dance the Night, de Barbie

I’m Just Ken, de Barbie

Peaches, de Super Mario Bros. La Película

Road to Freedom, de Rustin

What Was I Made For?, de Barbie

Best animated film



The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. La Película

Suzume

Wish

Best box office film

Barbie ​Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ​John Wick 4 ​Mission Impossible: Death Sentence – Part 1 ​Oppenheimer Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ​Super Mario Bros. The Movie ​Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

As you could see, it seems that Super Mario Bros. The Movie will not have an easy time winning at the 2024 Golden Globes, although we will have to wait until the day of the event to find out if Nintendo manages to be successful at the ceremony.

When will the 2024 Golden Globes take place?

If you are interested in knowing who will be awarded for the best in film and television, you better write down the next one Sunday, January 7 to your calendar, since that is the day chosen for the gala to take place.

We will be attentive to find out if Super Mario Bros. The Movie wins any of the aforementioned awards and we will let you know in due course. Meanwhile, you can read more news related to the film at this link.

Do you think the Nintendo film will win any awards? Tell us in the comments.

