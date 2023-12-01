Super Mario Bros. The Movie is far from perfect, but it exudes charm and charisma. After conquering the international box office and grossing millions of dollars, it prepared to dominate the home market. Luckily, it just arrived on a popular streaming service in Mexico y LATAMso fans can enjoy it at no additional charge.

The adaptation of video games Nintendo It hit theaters in April 2023, where it achieved great success. Shortly after its original debut, it was released streaming through the Peacock service, but was only available in the United States. Luckily, it will soon reach another platform and more territories.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie is now available on HBO Max at no additional charge

A few days ago, a clue emerged indicating that the Illumination and Universal Pictures feature film was going to join the HBO Max catalog in Mexico y Latin America on December 1st. Luckily, the information turned out to be correct, since service subscribers can now enjoy this production at no additional cost.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie arrived on the platform in LATAM with latin dubbing, but fans who prefer it can opt for the English version with Spanish subtitles. In the original cast, we can hear the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, Charlie Day and more Hollywood stars.

The animated film based on Nintendo games will also debut on December 3 on Netflix, although it appears that it will only be available on that streaming service in USA.

No HBO Max? Super Mario Bros. The Movie is on more platforms

For users who do not have Peacock, HBO Max and Netflix, there are still other alternatives with which they can enjoy the successful feature film without leaving home.

We must remember that Super Mario Bros. The Movie can be bought and rented at YouTube, Google Play Movies, iTunes y Prime Video from Amazon. In these cases, of course, it will be necessary to pay extra to be able to watch the tape from a cell phone, computer or television in our home community.

But tell us, have you seen this movie yet? What do you think about it? Will you look at it again? Let us read you in the comments.

