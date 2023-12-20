We receive an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed Super Mario, and more specifically Super Mario Bros 3.

In the post you have below, we can see a curious detail hidden in the game. There appears to be an unused area in your data, referred to as “liminal,” which lacks enemies or challenges. Instead, it appears to be designed with the purpose of offering a relaxing and aesthetically pleasing environment, represented by a room with waterfalls.

These types of discoveries reveals hidden and unexplored aspects in classic games. It's fascinating to think about how the developers might have conceived this “liminal” area to provide a moment of quiet or simply to appreciate the visual beauty without the pressure of the game's typical challenges. This lesser-known facet of a game as iconic as Super Mario Bros 3 shows creative depth from the developers, without a doubt.

You can see it below:

Super Mario Bros. 3 contains an unused “liminal” area in its data, which features no enemies or challenges at all and instead appears to focus entirely on the relaxing aspect/aesthetic value of a room full of cascading waterfalls. pic.twitter.com/80PdVWsVZ9 — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) December 20, 2023

