That's right, Super Mario 64 continues to leave us news decades after its release. Today we bring you a detail that will undoubtedly be curious to you, even if you have played the Super Mario 64 DS version!

Super Mario 64

This is a peculiar detail related to Luigi. New images from the event SpaceWorld 95 They briefly show Luigi and multiplayer in Mario 64. The clip, part of this Japanese show, reveals an official but brief glimpse of Luigi in action. This confirms Nintendo's previous plans to make Luigi playable, backed by past leaks and mentions from Shigeru Miyamoto, the franchise's creator.

You can see it below:

