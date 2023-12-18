An unreleased Nintendo video comes to light showing the only official footage of Super Mario 64 multiplayer with Luigi.

Since its release, it was always rumored that Luigi was going to be playable in the Super Mario 64 original, one of the best nintendo 64 games. A brutal leak suffered by the company ended up confirming this, as well as the intention to offer games for two players in Mario's first 3D adventure. We were never able to see official material about it, until now, because a unreleased Nintendo video which shows the Super Mario 64 multiplayer with Luigi.

The X user (Twitter) LuigiBlood I recently rescued a video that I had found on YouTube by chance. Uploaded on November 22, the footage focuses on the 1995 Nintendo Spaceworld. In it, in addition to seeing releases of the time, there is a look at several TVs with Nintendo 64 games among which was, of course, Super Mario 64.

In addition to an interface that did not make it to the final version, there is a scene in which you see Mario and Luigi on a grid stage which simulates a testing environment. The most interesting thing about this material is that both characters are together and doing different actions, which shows the only official fragment of Super Mario 64 multiplayer running natively on a Nintendo 64. Something like this has never been seen officially before.

You can take a look at it below. Although finally all this was saved for a possible sequel that was going to come out in 64DD, an accessory that never left Japan and a project that was completely canceled (which could well be revived with the catalog of N64 games on Switch Online), we had to wait for the Nintendo DS version of SM 64 to see Luigi in the game. Here you can see the video, at the exact moment 13:21:

