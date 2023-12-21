In a note, the Federation took a position after the ruling of the Court of the European Union: “It is not a compatible project”. The Serie A League: “We reiterate the centrality of the championship and the fans, hoping that subsequent developments will see the full involvement of the clubs”

21 December 2023 (change at 18:01) – Rome

A short statement, released after five o'clock, when the news of the European Court of Justice's decision began to be minimally digested. Thus the Football Federation reiterated its and decided no to the Super League: “Following the ruling of the Court of the European Union on the so-called Super League case – we read -, the Italian Football Federation, fully recognizing itself in the superordinate bodies of UEFA and FIFA, reiterates its convinced action to protect the national championships, for the defense of the broader and more general principle of sporting merit and respect for international calendars”.

The concept is clear: no because an alternative competition for which the access criteria are not yet completely clear risks compromising the value of Serie A and the meritocracy that has always been at the basis of sport, as well as creating obvious difficulties in the management of an already crowded calendar with commitments. “For these reasons – we read at the end of the press release -, in compliance with national laws and international regulations, the FIGC believes that the Super League is not a project compatible with these conditions and will always act, in all venues, pursuing the general interests of Italian football”.

Even shorter, but also very clear, is the statement released by the Lega Serie A: “Regarding the so-called Superlega affair, while waiting to delve deeper into the scope and legal effects of the decision published today by the EU Court of Justice, the Lega Serie A reiterates the centrality of the national championship and its fans and hopes that subsequent developments will see the full involvement of the Leagues and Clubs”.

From the minutes immediately following the ruling into the evening, many federations and many countries began to express their line, largely against the Super League. The Minister for Sport Andrea Abodi is perfectly aware of this and declared on the sidelines of the end-of-year press point at the Foro Italico Park: “There is a substantially similar position among the major European countries that will meet on 10 January in Brussels for further agree on the position and substantiate it. I really believe in collaboration.”

