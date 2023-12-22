Tomorrow the decision of the European Court of Justice. The president of the FIGC: “We cannot prevent membership, but there is a clear federal rule, whoever joins that world leaves our football system.” The total blocking of the market for those who do not respect the liquidity index was unanimously approved by the Federal Council

Elisabetta Esposito

December 20th – 4.28pm – Rome

Tomorrow the European Court of Justice will say yes or no to the Super League. It is inevitable that the wait grows minute by minute, given that the decision could change the balance of our football. The president of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina goes straight on his way: “We are waiting and we will evaluate the perimeters of the sentence. We were the only federation that took a very clear position: we are totally against it, there is a federal rule according to which those who adhere to that world leaves the federal football system. We cannot prevent membership which remains free, but it is unthinkable to play two or three championships within a series of organisations. We are already fighting internally over the dates available on the championship, you can imagine what would happen if we added another championship. I have to safeguard the brand of Italian football and you have to know what you're up against.”

national licenses

—

The president commented on the issue on the sidelines of an important Federal Council in which, among other things, the new 2024/25 national license system was unanimously approved, with a view to “continuing along the virtuous path of cost containment and to the achievement of an economic-financial balance in Italian professional football”. Spiga Gravina: “We have foreseen the total blocking of the market for those who do not respect the liquidity index (today at 0.7) and for those who adhere to the debt restructuring and to the instruments recognized by the Code for the Business Crisis until there is definitive approval by the court. We are starting to move towards an activity linked to respect between the value of production and the cost of labour. There must be respect for that no longer postponable need to put it under control costs”. The Council also voted to bring forward the deadline for registering for the championships, now set for 4 June 2024: “Thanks to the collaboration of the sports justice bodies, the hope is that by the end of July, in case there should there be any appeals, all the procedures will be exhausted”. In fact, about a month earlier than what has happened so far.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

reforms

—

For Gravina, 2024 will above all be the year of “radical change” in Italian football: “Today I announced the dates of the technical tables on the reforms. We will start from January, every Thursday of the week. It will be a very close comparison. I don't know the decisions of the individual components, but I am convinced that March 11, the day of the Assembly, will serve to reformulate some statutory provisions. It is clear that some sacrifices will also be necessary: ​​the abolition of the right of agreement is an important message in this sense. Conservatism It's typical of the world of football, since 2012 I have persisted in presenting proposals which are then promptly rejected. Today, however, I don't feel any friction with the components, but the entrenchment must be dismantled.”

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED