To get the most out of the Crucial T700 1TB drive, your motherboard must have a PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 connector.

If you are planning to build a gaming PC or upgrade the one you have, then you may be interested in taking a look at the Crucial T700 1TB with heatsink, one of the best options on the market if you are looking for the best possible performance. This SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 interface it will make everything load much faster. In addition, it is also a very interesting option for video editing and other tasks where you work with very large files.

The Crucial T700 usually has a recommended price of 297.65 euros on the Crucial website, although now you can get it for 211.27 euros. However, if you take advantage of Amazon's offer it will be yours for only 179.99 euros. So, you you save 99.66 euros. It's not bad at all! By the way, It has rarely been so cheap. Additionally, this storage unit has a score of 4.4 stars out of 5.

This PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD Delivers impressive read and write speeds, up to 12,400 and 11,800 MB/s respectively. This means that games and programs load in a matter of seconds. What's more, according to Crucial, thanks to DirectStorage technology, high-resolution textures load up to 60% faster and CPU load is reduced by up to 99%.

But that's not all, the Crucial T700 also stands out for having 1 TB of capacity, which will allow you to store all your files and documents without worrying about space. And if it was not enough, Features a nickel-plated aluminum and copper heatsink that helps maintain optimal temperatures, avoiding overheating. This way you can make the most of this storage unit without having to use it.

Don't hesitate and get the Crucial T700 1 TB, an SSD that offers exceptional performance. Finally, we remind you that there are some games where it is recommended to have an SSD, for example, Alan Wake II and Starfield. They are two very demanding titles that make the most of our PC hardware. In short, if your motherboard has a PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 connector, then this SSD is perfect since you will be able to get the most out of it. It must be taken into account that It is almost twice as fast as a PCIe Gen 4.0 x4 SSD.

