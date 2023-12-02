Those are the nice requirements: a very large and economical car. That sounds contradictory and it is, right?

Large and economical: is that possible? In principle you would think that the larger the car, the greater the resistance and the higher the consumption. And yet you regularly see consumption figures that make you think: that’s economical! Now there is nothing more difficult than giving a realistic consumption figure, because the consumption of a car is variable. However, it is something that bothers Ravi.

He is looking for a family car. And we know that at Autoblog we often recommend an M5 or something, but this time we have to keep our heads down and do the math. Because Ravi wants a car that is larger and more economical than the current Ford Focus. Ravi drives quite a few kilometers every year, so it really has to be an economical car, 1 in 20 if possible. Although we like the Focus, the car is just too small. It could be a size bigger.

You can view the wishes and requirements for a super-efficient family car below:

Current/previous cars:Ford FocusBuy / lease:BuyBudget:Up to 15,000Annual mileage:25.000Fuel preference:Hybrid or economical petrolReason for purchasing another car:Now drive diesel, would like to get rid of it. Focus just a little too smallFamily composition:2 adults 2 teenagersVPreferred brands / models:Preference for a spacious station. If necessary, it can be a crossover or SUVNo-go brands/models:Nothing French!

Where do we get the numbers from:

Fuel: United Consumers € 2,107 MRB: Tax Authorities Insurance: WA+, 5 years claim-free, living in Utrecht

Opel Astra Sports Tourer 1.0 Turbo Innovation (K)

€ 13.940

2019

60.000 km

What is it?

The newest car in this overview. We had to scratch our heads for a moment. Do you already have this car for this money? We’re not going to say it’s a new car, but it doesn’t make much difference. The Opel Astra Sports Tourer is a very spacious car for its class, although the difference with the Focus is not very big. So maybe try it out to see if it is sufficient. And yes, an Insignia is also possible and is more spacious, but also less economical.

How does it drive?

A lot better than its predecessor. It didn’t drive badly, but it was somewhat overweight and was therefore not dynamic or economical. This one is. Especially with this 1.0 three-cylinder turbo engine, you don’t have to refuel often. It is a great engine to use, but actually a bit too light for an Astra. If you drive very slowly and only rely on the torque, you can achieve very economical results, but that 1 in 20 will not work. Don’t worry, you won’t be able to do that in almost any other car.

Costs Opel

Consumption: 1 in 16.61 Fuel costs: € 265 Weight: 1,178 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 52 Insurance: € 45

Total costs per month: €362

Maintenance forecast

New cars secretly need quite a bit of maintenance and this Opel is no different. Under the hood of this copy is not the 1.2 PureTech, but the 1.0 from GM. There are of course points of interest, @Michel has listed them all for you here, but it is manageable. Pay particular attention to whether the engine runs smoothly. That is more difficult, because it is a three-cylinder, but usually it is the plug in the pressure regulator of the fuel pump.

Check all points of interest here:

Depreciation forecast

This will take a while to write off. Not to an extreme extent or anything, but this car is now halfway through its depreciation curve. Expect to depreciate another half over the next three years. Now we must add that it makes a difference whether you trade in the car or sell it privately. That said, the 1.0T is not the engine one is looking for, the 1.4 and 1.6 (both with turbo) are slightly less economical, but nicer to handle and also better suited for a caravan, for example. So you have the most economical Astra, but not the most desirable. That said, the purchase price is already very interesting, of course, so you have also benefited from it.

Toyota Auris Touring Sports Hybrid Dynamic (E180)

€14,950 (brand dealer)

2014

155.000 km

What is it?

The Toyota Auris is the wisest purchase you can make. It is basically a Toyota Prius, but with a sporty-dynamic-athletic station wagon body on it. No, that is not an exaggeration because it is a ‘Touring Sports’ and also in the Dynamic version. It is the car that is now called Corolla again. So a very reliable, solid and pleasant companion.

How does it drive?

Like a Toyota. It’s not a memorable moment to send in by any means. It’s all distant. On the other hand, if you just drive with the traffic in the Netherlands, then everything is more than fine. There is sufficient power available, especially if the electric motor pushes along for a while. It’s just not a car that you take to take a dike road.

Kosten Toyota

Consumption: 1 in 18.38 Fuel costs: € 239 Weight: 1,310 kg Motor vehicle tax: 60 pm Insurance: € 45

Total costs per month: €344

Maintenance forecast

All that dullness and solidity works out well here. These are almost indestructible cars. You can still drive this well for the next ten years. If you just keep up with the maintenance, there is not much to worry about.

Depreciation forecast

Of course you will still write off. Compared to the Astra, it will not be so bad. The bottom for Toyotas is slightly higher than that of many European brands.

Volkswagen Passat GTE Variant Highline

€14,950 (special garage)

2015

205.000 km

What is it?

A Volkswagen Passat with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1.4 four-cylinder works together with an electric motor to move you and your passengers in comfort. To enjoy! Joking aside, it is the drivetrain of the Golf GTE, but in a Passat. Advantage: it is a D-segment car, so considerably larger than the Focus. They are also really very neat cars. Yes, a bit boring, but the model still looks fresh and the interior looks neat and attractive.

How does it drive?

Despite the GT in GTE, this has nothing to do with sportiness. That doesn’t mean it’s a slow car, on the contrary. They’re pretty smooth. Tuners like Van Vught Tuning get 300 hp out of it, which means they are also very fast cars! What matters is the consumption, if you act normally, you can achieve really bizarre consumption figures. Of course, it is important that you use the battery correctly. But even if you cannot constantly top up, they are economical cars. Especially if you can do the first 10-15 city kilometers electrically. However, we must note that consumption can be extremely variable. If you have a heavy foot and can never load, the consumption is high.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 27.03 Fuel costs: € 163 Weight: 1,635 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 42 Insurance: € 95

Total costs per month: €300

Maintenance forecast

This Volkswagen is a larger car with quite complex technology. This requires a bit more maintenance. Now it’s not so scary. The 1.4 TSI are no longer the oil boats they used to be, for example. And the bi-motor technology itself works fine. The only thing that hangs over your head a bit like a sword of Damocles is the battery. For a few more years of riding, it’s fine. But if you want to continue driving for another ten years, you will notice the consequences of the relegations. Installing a new battery is very expensive, but consumption will increase. So somewhere you have to make a choice.

Depreciation forecast

For now, you don’t have to worry. The combination of luxury, excellent performance and potentially low consumption is interesting for many people. That is why they are still quite pricey.

YOLO: Mercedes-Benz E200d Estate Ambition (S212)

€ 14.900

2014

190.000 km

What is it?

We had to do it for a while. But if you are really looking for a large family car, this generation will provide you with excellent service. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is particularly spacious. Even when the children grow up, they can come along.

How does it drive?

Really like a Mercedes-Benz. These are great long-distance cruisers. The car isn’t very fast, but you don’t care. You sit on fantastic seats and look out over a very long hood with a star at the front. That’s real driving.

Costs Mercedes-Benz

Consumption: 1 in 16.38 Fuel costs: € 243 Weight: 1,745 kg Motor vehicle tax: € 176 Insurance: € 80

Total costs per month: €499

Maintenance forecast

At Mercedes-Benz the adage applies: keep it simple and it won’t be too bad. An almost standard E200 is a perfect example of this. The maintenance is not dirt cheap, but it is actually not too bad. It is all quite developed technology and is also widely used for taxis. Don’t go for an E350d 4Matic with all the options and a lot of kilometers on the clock, they are a bit more sensitive. But if you just keep an E200d neatly maintained, you can still drive a few hundred thousand extra.

Depreciation forecast

Most of the depreciation has already been completed. These types of cars are starting to disappear rapidly. Everyone is afraid of diesel and large diesels in particular. Don’t worry, a diesel is still easy to sell. If not in the Netherlands, then via export. Even with high mileage, the trade in E-Class with diesel engine is still lively. There is a good chance that the car will last two more car lives. One as a taxi in Tirana and then in Sierra Leone.

Conclusion:

It has to come from the length or the width, moving a large car simply costs fuel. If you want to drive bigger than a Ford Focus, you simply can’t do it on petrol. With a hybrid you get closer and with a plug-in hybrid you get even closer. The problem with the latter is that consumption is variable depending on your use and charging habits. The Passat GTE is by far the best match for your needs: larger and more economical.

This article Super-efficient family car (1 in 20) – AB Advies first appeared on Ruetir.