Ranieri scored his fourth goal of the season on an assist from Kayode, ten scored by the defenders so far. A loot that contributes to the Viola's ambitions

The Champions League dream continues, also thanks to the new symbolic men and a metamorphosis that has led Fiorentina to be cynical rather than spectacular. Last night the Viola went to bed with 33 points and third in the standings thanks to a goal from Luca Ranieri, a central defender who took advantage of an assist from right back Kayode.

10 from defense

The new route is charted: the “defense center forward” for the Viola is becoming a pleasant habit. Luca Ranieri found his fourth goal of the season against Torino, his first in Serie A. A “goal vice” that he learned from Martinez Quarta, another central defender who has already bagged five goals since the start of the season, between Conference League and championship. A brace against Genk, a goal against Ferencvaros and one last night against the Granata are Ranieri's feats to which are added those of Quarta (Atalanta, Udinese, Roma, Cuckaricki, Genk) and a goal from Biraghi on the first day in away match against Genoa. Ten goals in total which are contributing to Fiorentina's flight. At the end of the match last night Ranieri spoke of his happiness in celebrating for the first time inside the Artemio Franchi stadium, given that the other personal joys for him had always come away. Now he can put another step in his growth and enjoy the moment as a protagonist for this final year. 2023 was defined as “spectacular” by Vincenzo Italiano who, among the various satisfactions received, underlined above all the record of goals in the calendar year or 109, a figure which clearly beat the previous one which dated back to 2015, when the Viola had scored a total of 101 goals.

more joy

Furthermore, Luca Ranieri is a product of the Viola youth sector, just like Kayode, the very young right back who provided the assist last night. A double satisfaction for the club and for Vincenzo Italiano who, partly out of necessity and partly by intuition, understood that these two boys could make the difference in his Fiorentina. And if Kayode's explosion is recent and occurred “due to” Dodo's injury, Ranieri's began during the past season. First he was confirmed in the summer as an alternative to the starters and then during '22-'23 he managed to gain more and more space until he had a shirt in the starting eleven in the Conference League final against West Ham.