Napoli-Fiorentina and Inter-Lazio the semi-finals: between February and March the repechages of their matches

Sebastiano Vernazza

15 December 2023 (change at 09:51) – Milan

Super Cup changes again. Today the League Council should ratify the new dates of the Italian Super Cup, for the first time in A4 format: four teams, semi-finals and final in Saudi Arabia, between Riyadh and Jeddah. Initially the semi-finals and finals were scheduled for January 4th and 8th. Then they were scheduled for Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd January with the final on Thursday 25th. Napoli, Inter, Lazio and Fiorentina, the four teams involved, would have brought forward the respective championship matches of the 21st day to Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th, scheduled for weekend of Sunday 21st.

super cup, new dates

—

The scenario has changed again, the Super Cup should be played between 18 and 22 January and the “fab four” would make up for the postponed championship matches between February and March: the dates will be decided based on the draws and the calendar of the European cups, since all four are still in contention between the Champions League and Conference League. The first semi-final, Napoli-Fiorentina, between the winner of the scudetto and the finalist of the Italian Cup, should be played on Thursday 18 January. The second, between Inter, winners of the Italian Cup and second-placed Lazio in the championship, would take place on Friday 19th. The final on Monday 22nd January. A long weekend of Italian football, between Thursday 18th and Monday 22nd, between the Super Cup and Serie A.

the mission

—

The mission to Riyadh of Andrea Butti, responsible for the competitions for the Serie A League, was decisive. Together with Butti there were representatives of the four clubs involved. The Arabs wanted to change the date of the event, perhaps postpone it. They are buying a myriad of sporting events around the world and are struggling to place them in their agenda without self-cannibalistic overlap. Hence the Saudi expedition of the delegation led by Butti. Days of intense negotiations, necessary to iron out every organizational detail. The Arabs will pay around 23 million in prizes, the winner will get 7. Then there will be the revenues generated from various sources, including TV rights, purchased by Mediaset, which will most likely broadcast the three matches in prime time on Canale 5. This will be the first edition of our four-team Super Cup, a format already started by La Liga starting from 2020, with the new Spanish Super Cup, played since then in Saudi Arabia, with the exception of 2021 marked by the pandemic. And this year too the Spaniards will play in the Saudi country, between 10 and 14 January, a few days before the Italians: Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid and Osasuna-Barcelona, ​​the semi-finals.

the impact on Serie A

—

The Super Cup could have a certain impact on the championship race. Inter will travel to Arabia for days, almost a week if they reach the final. Climate change in itself may not be a bad thing. Indeed, Inter will have a “fill up” of hot temperatures and in this respect they will regenerate. However, the fatigue of the trip could take its toll, especially if there were two matches, as every fan hopes. In the championship, the postponed match of the twenty-first matchday, Inter-Atalanta, could allow Juve to overtake in the standings, while awaiting recovery. Unless Juventus manages to pull off the turnaround anyway. From now until February 4th, the weekend of Inter-Juve, the return of the Italian derby, the Serie A calendar seems favorable to Allegri's team. Excluding Rome, expected in Turin on December 30th, Juve will face teams from the right side of the table, all with survival as their primary objective: Genoa tonight, then Frosinone, Salernitana, Sassuolo, Lecce and Empoli. Inter, on the other hand, will have Lazio and Fiorentina as tough opponents and the recovery against Atalanta will not be a walk in the park. However, these are conjectures that practice and the field often disprove. Few imagined that Inter would win in Naples, yet it happened.

