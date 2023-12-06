Konami has years of experience in the rhythm game market and has managed to position itself as one of the main exponents of the genre. His extensive catalog expanded so much that he created Bemani, his own division dedicated to music. Great franchises like Beatmania, Guitar Freaks and, of course, Dance Dance Revolution were the kings of arcade stores and some homes in their home version.

Although times have changed and the supply of rhythm games is becoming less and less, Konami decided to bring them back with a new proposal. Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is a bet that takes music as its main axis and tries to go beyond the traditional arcade mode. The result is a game with a story that tries to make us laugh non-stop and change the formula with extra elements while we follow the notes. Works? I tell you in this analysis.

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle exploits the word “crazy” to the fullest. This gives you freedom to create meaningless worlds, and the same goes for the story. Our objective is to overthrow King Ferdinand I, who holds the crown and throne in a castle. To take over the position, we will have to complete tests while exploring the place so that in the end we can face the king. Each space is full of levels that we can enter freely. The format is similar to that of a platform or adventure game where we control a character and complete missions. The most important thing is to have a sense of rhythm and good reflexes to follow the notes on the screen; in fact, the system is practically identical to Guitar Hero.

There are 2 difficulty options: standard, where we have 4 notes, and the next one, where we have 5. In normal mode things are very simple, so I decided to increase the level and the experience improved; that the songs became more challenging and everything seemed very normal. The interesting thing started to happen when new mechanics were added that intervened in the songs.

Fun but confusing

The magic of Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is that many unexpected things happen. For example, while playing a song gold will appear and you will have to collect it to fill a meter and advance to the next level. To achieve this you will have to exchange places with a small dog and thus perform a function in turns. In other cases, there will be some type of plants that paralyze you when they touch you, causing you to miss some notes and ruining your musical session. To avoid this situation you will have to stop touching them and attack them with a pesticide that eliminates them. Another example is a concert in which the attendees are men made of raw meat and the singer on stage is an evil chili who steals the applause from one of your allies.

These changes work most of the time, but at times they become unbearable. The problem is that from one level to the next the game system changes completely and, in many cases, you will have to guess what you should do. It’s as if the game assumes that you don’t need explanations even though everything is very confusing. For example, in one level some beings appeared that start screaming after a while. To calm them down I had to collect some items that appear randomly; at the same time, he had to fetch water to cool a heating system and also overcome the song. If you ignore the screaming characters, a black hole is created that absorbs everything in its path and it is necessary to repeat the level. There are many situations like this, and in some cases you will have to improvise because it is very confusing to know what to do; I found this very annoying and felt like quitting the game more than once.

But not everything is bad; There are levels that seemed less invasive to me. In them, the screen rotates or the board has strange shapes that affect the perception of the notes and complicate things, but allow you to concentrate on the song. The change of dynamics at each level works, but in some cases there are too many external elements and they leave the songs in the background. It is clear that Super Crazy Rhythm Castle seeks to do things differently, the problem is that it neglects important factors, such as the interface or the meters focused on the rhythm game.

You will have to explore the levels and solve some situations

The feeling of music taking a backseat continues when you realize that you’ll be able to access the songs after unlocking them in the main story. You can go into each song and play it in a sort of arcade mode. There are also worthwhile bonuses, such as a remix of Vampire Killer from Castlevania, which you can play in garage mode. In this space you will see a small television where images of Simon Belmont appear and the lights react to the music. Although these play sessions are brief, they are very satisfying and it is surprising that this was handled as a bonus rather than the main game.

To advance in the story mode it is necessary to complete the levels with the highest possible score, and thus obtain between 1 and 3 stars. These stars are the key to new worlds, but you have to give your all to obtain all the rewards. Sometimes it is more complicated than it seems and you have to repeat everything several times until you get the best result. In other cases it is necessary to obtain some special items or keys to continue advancing, because the intention is for it to feel like an adventure game.

Play with your friends

The most outstanding thing about Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is that it is designed to play with friends. You can finish the story mode alone or with someone. This is where the game seems best, because the cooperative experience, while more chaotic, simplifies things because each player can focus on one objective. There are also other competition modes that try to turn the classic system on its head with mini-games. This last mode is fun, but it feels improvised because there are few options and incentives to play for long.

Now we go to the visual section, which, to put it quickly, has many flaws. It is true that Super Crazy Rhythm Castle is very colorful and full of crazy situations because the idea is to convey the feeling of chaos. The problem is that everything looks very generic, as if it were a game designed in Flash. The characters are flat and without charisma, as if you went in to create an avatar and chose a random option. This design line is maintained from beginning to end; Even the boards where the musical notes appear are simple. Everything looks very simple and sloppy, and gives the feeling that this is a game from 2 generations ago. Sometimes I had a hard time distinguishing the shape of the enemies because their designs are very strange and the camera angle doesn’t help. The game is music and rhythm oriented, but when trying to include elements from other genres the problems cannot be ignored.

When talking about audio, the situation improves; something positive because, ultimately, it is a musical game. However, I didn’t know what to expect, because it doesn’t focus on showing off licenses or well-known songs. And that’s exactly what there is: musical tracks that work well, but that you have never heard. There are rock, punk, hip hop and jpop songs designed to stay in your mind; It is very likely that you will find one that you like. The selection is quite good because it includes a little bit of everything and integrates well with the notes on the boards.

Includes a multiplayer mode with different minigames

All chaos

Super Crazy Rhythm Castle feels like an original product with development problems or lack of time. The idea of ​​proposing something different from traditional rhythm games is welcome, but it doesn’t quite work, especially in the variety of rules throughout the main mode, where it is difficult to decipher the objective of each level. This hinders the experience, if you are looking for a traditional rhythm game. On the other hand, its chaotic nature makes it a kind of party game that works if you invite some friends to have some fun.

Sometimes difficult to understand the objective of the levels

