The government Melons reached in the last CDM a agreement on the Superbonusa “flag” to wave for Tajani who insisted on this rule, but things – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – are not exactly like this: in reality there was no extension al 110% ma just an ad hoc decree Very weakened. Forza Italia, which for months had been beating Minister Giorgetti to man on the issue, leaves the Council of Ministers waving an ad hoc decree in which, however, he got almost none of his requests. No extension of the measure, no state of progress of extraordinary works as of December 31st, no intervention for the 300 thousand families in the 30 thousand condominiums that will not close the construction sites within the scheduled time.

Tajani – continues Il Fatto – it only obtained an amnesty to avoid disputes with the Revenue Agency for the recovery of tax benefits paid on works carried out on uncompleted construction sites. Then the continuation of tax benefits on expenses at 110%, instead of 70%from January 1st to October 31st but only for single with ISEE less than 15 thousand euros and for works reaching at least 60% of the total. A very small audience (the income is 1,250 euros per month), with a minimal cost to the state coffers. It will be possible to continue and conclude the renovation works in 2024 with a contribution towards the expenses incurred from 1 January until 31 October 2024. At the end of the meeting, given the decree passed by the Council of Ministers, the mood within Forza Italia they were very negative: “A disgusting alms”says an Italian manager.

