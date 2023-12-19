This morning a new and interesting announcement was published for fans who are looking forward to Super Bomberman R 2. We have news for the future!

Super Bomberman R 2

In the list that we leave you below, we can take a look at what's new in its new patch. The game has already launched version 1.3.0 with the new character “Luca Bright Bomber” based on Suikoden II. The update includes improvements such as “Room Lobby” in Private Match, adjustments to match lengths, bug fixes, and changes to character abilities for Nintendo Switch.

You have the full patch notes on the official website.



