Inzaghi’s team is giving continuity to the Champions League final reached last year. And in the rest of the continent the numbers of Lautaro and his companions are frightening

Andrea Ramazzotti

December 10 – 08:56 – MILAN

Inter regaining first place in the standings by putting on a show against Udinese also scares Europe. The fifth counter-overtaking against Juventus testifies to the strength of a team that in 20 matches of the season (15 Serie A matches, 5 in the Champions League group) has lost only once. Just to give some examples, City was knocked out on 3 occasions between the Premier League and Europe, Liverpool on 2 occasions between the Premier League and Europa League, ditto Barcelona (between La Liga and Champions League) and Bayern (between Bundesliga, Champions League and Super Cup). Real Madrid have lost once like the Nerazzurri, while Bayer Leverkusen is still undefeated. However, there is enough to smile about at Pinetina. And to be worried in the rest of Europe. Because the team that made City tremble in Istanbul last June 10 was not a meteor, but a team that on Tuesday, by beating Real Sociedad at San Siro, will take first place in the Champions League group. Thus setting the table for a draw for the round of 16 which would certainly be easier given that Bayern, Arsenal, Real, City and probably also Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will finish at the top of their group.

DEFENSIVE COMPACTNESS

—

The strength of this Inter, which impresses not only its direct competitors in Italy, but also the big ones in Europe, is in the numbers: in the Champions League they have never lost and in the last match in Lisbon, with the second rows on the pitch, they recovered from 0-3 to 3-3 against Benfica first in the Portuguese championship; in Italy he conceded 7 goals in 15 games and kept his goal unbeaten 10 times. Sommer is the first goalie to achieve this feat in the three-point era, from 1994-95 onwards. Here too, it is necessary to make comparisons with the other top clubs of the Old Continent to fully understand what we are talking about: Bayern Munich have conceded 14 goals in the championship, Bayer Leverkusen 11, PSG 12, Real Madrid 10, Liverpool 15 , City 17. This is why many of the big names will be cheering for the Nerazzurri on Tuesday: they want Inzaghi to finish the group in first place so as not to find himself facing the round of 16. Even with the return match to be played away, Simone would be a bad customer for everyone.

GOAL MACHINE

—

However, the Nerazzurri are not just in the defensive phase. They don’t score a goal and then try to defend it like Juventus often does. The philosophy of the Piacenza coach is different: he focuses much more on the game, even when he is ahead in scoring. Inzaghi has the best attack in Serie A with 37 goals scored in addition to the 8 in the Champions League: in the last 3 matches he has beaten the opposing goalkeeper 10 times. Simone also has a pair of forwards who are perfectly suited: Lautaro has 16 goals for the season, 28 in the league in the calendar year 2023, 118 goals with the Nerazzurri shirt from 2018 to today; Thuram arrived a handful of months ago, but he is already decisive with goals (6 in Serie A, 1 in the Champions League), with assists (6 all in Serie A) and with penalties awarded (4). Not many people have a couple like this, not only in terms of numbers, but also in terms of chemistry. On and off the pitch. Those two are anger and smile together. Did you notice how Toro was looking for the goal at 3-0 and how he celebrated after beating Silvestri? Did you notice Marcus’ happy child’s smile when he celebrated together with Dimarco, after the 2-0 or 3-0, or when he made Pavard fall backwards with a joke (which could have been dangerous…) immediately after the celebrations under the Curva Nord?

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Mentality

—

In short, in terms of mentality, compactness, play and belief in their abilities, this Inter is, at the moment, the most European team in Serie A. The one that more than any other wants to achieve success through maneuvering and constructed opportunities. Also thanks to the Champions League final lost against City? Probable… In fact, however, history is full of teams that, having lost a final, quickly find the strength to return to take revenge and lift the trophy. Milan, Chelsea, Liverpool and City. Now Inter also wants to try. Europe is starting to fear it…

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED