Only two clubs rejoiced, while from the institutions to the leagues there was a chorus of voices against. United by the themes of merit and the debasement of tournaments, and beyond

Andrea Di Caro

22 December 2023 (change at 08:18) – MILAN

Let's start with those who rejoice. A22 Sports Management, a company established to sponsor and assist the creation of the European Super League. And obviously the clubs that had created the Super League and as of yesterday see the decision of the European Court of Justice as the green light for its implementation. There are those like Florentino Perez, president of Real Madrid, who gloats when he talks about a “historic sentence for football and its fans: the clubs are finally masters of their own destiny”. Those who are more sober like Barcelona who “express their satisfaction: the path has been opened”. And those who even dance and sing quoting U2 like Andrea Agnelli, former president of Juventus who is still involved in the project today: “I want to run, I want to break down the walls that hold me back…”.

But compared to the joy of a few, the No wall makes more noise than the rest of the football world. Starting from the highest international institutions. Infantino, FIFA president, downplays the decision: “Nothing really changes. We have always organized the best competitions in the world and it will be like this in the future too.” UEFA president Ceferin is caustic: “Watching the video presenting the Super League, I don't know whether to be more shocked or amused. It's a closed competition, even if they say no. Let them have a fantastic competition with just two clubs. Football is not for sale “.

the reactions

—

Leagues and Federations did not wait, starting with ours with President Gravina: “The FIGC reiterates its convinced action to protect the national championships, to defend the principle of sporting merit and respect for international calendars. The Super League is not a project compatible with these conditions”. Spain, France, Germany and England took the same position. Javier Tebas, president of La Liga, is very harsh: “They are starting to intoxicate us. Disapproval is not enough, we need clear rules.” While the English government is thinking of a law that prevents clubs from participating.

Finally, the clubs that refuse the idea of ​​participating, starting from those that initially joined the project and then left. Like Inter, convinced that: “the future of European football can only be guaranteed by collaboration between clubs within the Eca and in partnership with UEFA and FIFA”. Along the same lines with official press releases Manchester United, City, PSG, Bayern Munich, Seville, Atletico Madrid, Roma, Atalanta…

the no front

—

There are two main points that continue to unite all the opposing elements: 1) The lack of meritocracy. In the formula proposed by A22, the 64 participating teams would be divided into three tournaments or levels: the most important Star, then Gold and Blue League. In the first two categories 16 teams, in the third another 32. With relegations and promotions at the end of the year. But the criterion for participation at the first levels is not explained and, Ceferin accuses, teams like Girona or Atalanta may not qualify for the highest level even by winning the championship. 2) A Super League of this type, in the Star level with 16 top clubs playing among themselves with very favorable prize money and income, would divert the attention of the clubs from the national championships, lowering the competitiveness, the entertainment and the interest of the fans.

requests

—

Then there is a third point linked to TV rights. A22's idea would be to create a global streaming platform called Unify, which can broadcast all the matches of the men's and women's competitions for free. The presence of tens and tens of millions of people connected together would increase sponsorships, on which the mega project would be based. Various questions: but if matches between top clubs were free, how many fans would be willing to pay for matches in their own championship? How would the Leagues sell the TV rights to national tournaments at home and abroad? At what price? And what would the clubs that survive with those resources do? Finally: is it possible to keep everything going just with sponsors? And who can face such a risk? Are there other funds hidden behind the project, starting with the Arab ones? Could non-European teams enter the Superleague in the future? There are many questions on the table.

the package

—

But let's wait to talk about the European Court ruling that will change football. To be such, revolutions must not only be possible on paper, they must be achieved. Otherwise there is the risk that it will end up as Ceferin says: “It's Christmas, those from the Super League saw a large package under their tree and got excited. Then when they open it they'll realize that there's almost nothing inside.” …”.

