The hacking of Insomniac Games has revealed interesting details about past and future projects of the studio of PlayStation. We now know that Sunset Overdrive, an exclusive Xbox title, was going to have a sequel; however, was canceled for several reasons that fans recently intuited.

Find out: Insomniac only made $567 USD with Xbox exclusive Sunset Overdrive

Related video: Games that will never need a remake

Insomniac canceled Sunset Overdrive 2, according to leak

Would you like to see a sequel to Sunset Overdrive?

According to leaked documents, Sunset Overdrive 2 was at least in planning for a time. As is evident, the project never came to fruition and fans believe it is due to several reasons. One of them is how unprofitable the first delivery was, which supposedly only generated $567 USD in profit.

On the other hand, it is speculated that the sequel was not possible because Insomniac Games decided to focus on Marvel's Spider-Man, a project that was a success and that has marked the course of the studio in recent years.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the IP rights were also a barrier once PlayStation bought the studio. Although the first delivery was exclusive to Xbox, Sony confirmed in 2019 that they were the new owners of the IP.

Despite this, Insomniac Games has not revisited the world of Sunset Overdrive and it seems that it will not do so anytime soon. The leaks gave clues about their projects for the coming years and said franchise is nowhere to be found. Thus, it is unlikely that the sequel that was once in the planning will exist.

In case you missed it: Sunset Overdrive 2 for PlayStation? It's quite a possibility!

Related video: Video games that deserve a second chance

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente