Summit between Xi, von der Leyen, Michel. China: “We need a common response to global challenges”

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, met in Beijing with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyenpresent in the Chinese capital on the occasion of the 24th summit between the Asian giant and the European Union, which will focus in particular on trade imbalance between the two partners, which has expanded in recent years.

Good and candid exchange with President Xi on the main challenges in a world with increasing geopolitical frictions. Managing our relations is a priority. We agreed that we have a joint interest in balanced trade relations. We also agreed to increase people2people exchanges. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) December 7, 2023

At the beginning of the meeting, Xi urged China and the EU to “face global challenges together“, to “promote the stability and prosperity of the world” and to “exclude interference of any kind” in their relations, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

During the summit, the first in person since 2019, the issues that have put relations between Beijing and Brussels to the test in recent years, such as trade disputes, human rights and the war in Ukraine, will be on the table.

