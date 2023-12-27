We present to you within the 2023 Summary what became the most read in THE REPORTER during the year that is about to end.

Last January, the Mexican Guillermo del Toro managed to win one of the main awards of the Golden Globes 2023and in which he appeared as the great favorite: “Best animated film” for his tape”Pinocchio.”

The director from Jalisco was nominated for three categories at the 80th edition of the Golden Globes that took place in January. with his film that was released in Netflixwhich was one of his most personal and important films of his career, for which he received positive reviews.

The film was a co-production between the United States, Mexico and France, it was also directed by Mark Gustafson and is based on the story by Carlo Collodi, but set in the context of World War II (1939-1945).

The award note was one of the most talked about last January 2023.

