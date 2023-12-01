Suara.com – Bhayangkara FC’s decision to bring in former Belgian national team player Radja Nainggolan has caught the attention of Indonesian football fans. How could it not be, the player was once one of Europe’s top footballers.

Bhayangkara FC brought in Radja Nainggolan for free because they don’t have a club. The player who played for AS Roma and Inter Milan is contracted until the end of BRI Liga 1 this season.

Despite being successful in bringing in world-class players, Bhayangkara FC COO Sumardji ensured that Radja Nainggolan would be treated the same as everyone else. The player will not be special from the others.

“So it was conveyed that when you play at Bhayangkara you don’t see and don’t look at whether it’s a star or top world player, what you look at is quality,” said Sumardji to the media crew.

Furthermore, Sumardji is confident that Radja Nainggolan’s arrival will not cause problems. On the contrary, it can help the team nicknamed The Guardian get out of trouble.

As is known, Bhayangkara FC is now trapped in the relegation zone. We need quality players to get out of the shadow of being dropped from caste.

“In fact, with (the status of) the world’s top player, (Radja Nainggolan) must be a good example so that the presence of the world’s top player can bring a good aura to the team itself,” Sumardji explained.

Furthermore, Sumardji talked about the facilities that would be given to Radja Nainggolan. It is no different from other foreign legions, some facilities such as apartments and cars are provided.

“When it comes to facilities, it was agreed from the start that we talked about there being no privileges. Everything runs in accordance with regulations and in accordance with our capabilities at the club,” explained Sumardji.

“So we are at the club, for foreign players there is an apartment, there is a car. I think everything is the same, there are no privileges, the apartment is the same, there are no privileges,” he concluded.

Currently Radja Nainggolan is still in Belgium. Reportedly, he just joined Bhayangkara FC on December 3 2023.

Nainggolan could appear in the match against Persikabo 1973 this weekend. However, if you see that the player’s arrival is too tight, it feels like he won’t appear much.