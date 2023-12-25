Suara.com – The 2023 Christmas celebration will be a special moment for the family of Sandra Dewi and Harvey Moeis. Not a few are looking forward to the Christmas celebration theme carried by this top celebrity family.

Known as a rich family figure, Sandra Dewi this year gave an unexpected surprise to celebrate Christmas. The reason is that he brought a legendary Christmas tree from the United States for his Christmas decorations.

This was revealed after Sandra Dewi uploaded a video of the Christmas tree placed in the living room of her house. Between the tall windows, stands a Christmas tree accompanied by towering decorations.

Sandra Dewi certainly has her own reasons for buying Christmas trees directly from the United States. After investigating, he wanted to experience a different Christmas sensation that year.

Through her upload on Instagram, Sandra Dewi revealed that this tree has its own special features. Imported from the United States, this tree which has been decorated with lights and other decorations apparently has a distinctive aroma.

Therefore, it is not surprising that Sandra Dewi is enthusiastic about having this tree in her house.

“Finally! Real Nokilis fir tree here I come! This year I decided to use a live legendary Christmas tree that has been used for hundreds of years, we sent it from the USA! That's why it took so long to arrive, it smells super Christmassy,” wrote Sandra Dewi as a caption.

Sandra Dewi also explained her Christmas theme this year. Netizens have been waiting for it, Sandra Dewi revealed that this time her family is carrying the Grow Up Christmas theme.

“The design is simpler and more glam because we want to focus on the real Christmas tree. My house has Christmas vibes plus the aura and fragrance of all the living leaves make the Christmas atmosphere this year real Christmas. The theme is grow up Christmas, no animals this year,” said Sandra Dewi .

Sandra Dewi and husband, Harvey Moeis. (Instagram/sandradewi88)

Unfortunately, the price of imported Christmas trees from the United States is not known. However, considering that this family's financial condition is more than sufficient, of course this tree has a fantastic price.

As a result, this upload was widely commented on by netizens.

“There's a definite aroma of wealth,” commented one netizen.

“Oh my God, I thought this was a view of a hotel, I didn't know it was a house, one house is as big as the RW in my neighborhood,” said another netizen.

“Christmas in the style of a sultan, even the hotel decorations are lacking. Mom Sandra Dewi is really the most passionate about Christmas,” praised another netizen.