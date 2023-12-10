Among the various franchises that PlayStation Productions has managed to adapt to the cinema is Uncharted. It is one of the most successful, but Sony has not officially talked about a sequel. However, the actor assures that he is already Developing and confirmed that there is already a written script.

Sony with its PlayStation Productions division has several projects in development, one of which is secretly a new movie Uncharted.

We know this thanks to Mark Wahlbergactor who played Victor Sullivan in the adaptation and who stated in a recent interview that the sequel is already in development and that even the script has already been written.

Is PlayStation already working on a new Uncharted movie?

This should not surprise anyone, since Uncharted is a franchise with multiple games, apart from the fact that the film adaptation was well received by fans and managed to be a success at the box office, not to mention that the end of the film suggested that the adventure could continue.

Given the premature nature of the project, the actor could not anticipate details of the plot, but, yes, he confirmed that Sully will appear with the characteristic mustache that looks in video games.

“I have heard many different ideas. I know someone already wrote a script and they’re still working on it,” the actor said in an interview with The Direct, “and it would involve having a mustache all the time. Which makes sense, obviously, in the final scene I have the mustache.”

Mark Wahlberg will reportedly return with a mustache for the Uncharted sequel

Finally, Wahlberg mentioned that he is willing to participate in a possible sequel if they can make it. better than the original movie.

This new information from Wahlberg could be hopeful for many but it also means that unfortunately the possible sequel would still be very far from debuting. Well, it’s clearly in the pre-production stage. That being said, fans shouldn’t expect it to release but until 2025.

