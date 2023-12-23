One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that this Super Mario game was not able to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG, but the watermelon game has been unbeatable for several weeks.

Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Suika Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Hogwarts Legacy

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Stardew Valley

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Overcooked!: Special Edition

Minecraft

Super Mario RPG

Nintendo Switch Sports

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Dave the Diver

Mario Party Superstars

Among Us

Hole io

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Hollow Knight

Overcooked! 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Super Mario Party

LEGO City Undercover

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered

My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Pokémon Violet

Digital games only

Suika Game

Stardew Valley

Dave the Diver

Among Us

Hole io

Hollow Knight

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Potion Craft

Human: Fall Flat

Real Boxing 2

Nonograms Prophecy

Windbound

Vampire Survivors

Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

Ori and the Blind Forest

Monsters Truck Arena

Sea of Stars

Terraria

Green Hell

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Paper io 2

Narita Boy

Pico Park

Arise: A Simple Story

The Gardens Between

A Little to the Left

RollerCoaster Tycoon 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Rubber Bandits

Outer Wilds

