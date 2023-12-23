One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that this Super Mario game was not able to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG, but the watermelon game has been unbeatable for several weeks.
Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Suika Game
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Hogwarts Legacy
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Stardew Valley
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Overcooked!: Special Edition
Minecraft
Super Mario RPG
Nintendo Switch Sports
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Dave the Diver
Mario Party Superstars
Among Us
Hole io
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Hollow Knight
Overcooked! 2
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Super Mario Party
LEGO City Undercover
Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars-tered
My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
Pokémon Violet
Digital games only
Suika Game
Stardew Valley
Dave the Diver
Among Us
Hole io
Hollow Knight
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Potion Craft
Human: Fall Flat
Real Boxing 2
Nonograms Prophecy
Windbound
Vampire Survivors
Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
Ori and the Blind Forest
Monsters Truck Arena
Sea of Stars
Terraria
Green Hell
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
Paper io 2
Narita Boy
Pico Park
Arise: A Simple Story
The Gardens Between
A Little to the Left
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Rubber Bandits
Outer Wilds
