Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that this Super Mario game was not able to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG.
Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Suika Game
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Hogwarts Legacy
Super Mario RPG
Stardew Valley
Just Dance 2024 Edition
Minecraft
Among Us
Portal: Companion Collection
Overcooked!: Special Edition
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hollow Knight
Mario Party Superstars
Nintendo Switch Sports
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Dave the Diver
This War of Mine
Super Mario Odyssey
Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Red Dead Redemption
DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince
The Survivalists Deluxe Edition
Unravel Two
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
EA Sports FC 24
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Super Mario Party
Digital games only
Suika Game
Stardew Valley
Among Us
Hollow Knight
Dave the Diver
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Surgeon Simulator CPR
Airplane Flight Simulator
Nonograms Prophecy
Hole io
Human: Fall Flat
Disney Dreamlight Valley
Vampire Survivors
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
Don’t Starve Together
Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
The Last Campfire
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Windbound
Stick Fight: The Game
Pico Park
Figment
Celeste
Narita Boy
Cattails: Wildwood Story
Contra Anniversary Collection
Outer Wilds
Sea of Stars
Retro Bowl
Roots of Pacha
