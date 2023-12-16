Like every week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that this Super Mario game was not able to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG.

Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Suika Game

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Hogwarts Legacy

Super Mario RPG

Stardew Valley

Just Dance 2024 Edition

Minecraft

Among Us

Portal: Companion Collection

Overcooked!: Special Edition

Batman: Arkham Trilogy

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hollow Knight

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo Switch Sports

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Dave the Diver

This War of Mine

Super Mario Odyssey

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Red Dead Redemption

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

The Survivalists Deluxe Edition

Unravel Two

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

EA Sports FC 24

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Super Mario Party

Digital games only

Suika Game

Stardew Valley

Among Us

Hollow Knight

Dave the Diver

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Surgeon Simulator CPR

Airplane Flight Simulator

Nonograms Prophecy

Hole io

Human: Fall Flat

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Vampire Survivors

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Don’t Starve Together

Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

The Last Campfire

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Windbound

Stick Fight: The Game

Pico Park

Figment

Celeste

Narita Boy

Cattails: Wildwood Story

Contra Anniversary Collection

Outer Wilds

Sea of Stars

Retro Bowl

Roots of Pacha

