We have good news for all users of Suika Gamethe popular puzzle game, as new Christmas-themed content has just been released that will surely fascinate you.

The watermelon game continues to give something to talk about

As you surely remember, this curious proposal is a quite addictive Japanese title that combines the elements of falling and merging puzzle games, so the mission is to match fruits of the same type so that they do not overflow from a container.

Now, all title holders have the opportunity to enjoy different Christmas elements. This is thanks to the fact that a free update is now available.

Here you can see a sample:

This is what the game looks like with the newly released content

As you could see, developer Aladdin

According to the information shared, the patch includes a new theme and also seasonal music to accompany it in the best way. Additionally, you will see a game scene with Christmas trees around and a box lined with candy canes.

The only thing you have to do to access the aforementioned is, in the main menu, press the 'R' button on the control. It is worth mentioning that the content is purely cosmetic, so nothing else changes within the game or its gameplay.

Suika Game is available on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

What do you think of this content for the game? Tell us in the comments.

