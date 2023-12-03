One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.
Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that they did not manage to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:
All games on Nintendo Switch
Suika Game
Super Mario RPG
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Portal: Companion Collection
Hogwarts Legacy
Just Dance 2023 Edition
Overcooked 2
Super Mario Odyssey
Unravel Two
Red Dead Redemption
Among Us
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Bluey: The Videogame
EA Sports FC 24
Minecraft
Inside
Mortal Kombat 11
Stardew Valley
Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
Mario Party Superstars
MLB The Show 23
Nintendo Switch Sports
Unpacking
Fae Farm
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Dave the Diver
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
Digital games only
Suika Game
Among Us
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
Inside
Stardew Valley
Dave the Diver
Retro Bowl
The Jackbox Party Pack 3
Risk of Rain Returns
Contra Anniversary Collection
Surgeon Simulator CPR
Limbo
Five Nights at Freddy’s
The Last Campfire
Pico Park
Modern Combat
Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Subnautica
Castle Crashers Remastered
Goat Simulator
Don’t Starve Together
Strange Horticulture
The Jackbox Party Pack 10
The House of the Dead: Remake
Uno
Spirittea
Vampire Survivors
Persona 4 Golden
The Oregon Trail
Inbento
