One more week, we bring you the list of the games that have been downloaded the most in the Nintendo Switch eShop. Remember that the lists refer to European territory and They show us two different tops: one where all the releases are included and another focused only on those games that are only available in digital format in the virtual store of the hybrid console.

Today we see that EA Sports FC 24 does not recover the first position and Suika Game continues to lead above Super Mario Bros Wonder. Remember that they did not manage to dethrone Hogwarts Legacy or Super Mario RPG. Here you have the complete lists in the Switch eShop:

All games on Nintendo Switch

Suika Game

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Portal: Companion Collection

Hogwarts Legacy

Just Dance 2023 Edition

Overcooked 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Unravel Two

Red Dead Redemption

Among Us

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Bluey: The Videogame

EA Sports FC 24

Minecraft

Inside

Mortal Kombat 11

Stardew Valley

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

Mario Party Superstars

MLB The Show 23

Nintendo Switch Sports

Unpacking

Fae Farm

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Dave the Diver

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Digital games only

Suika Game

Among Us

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Inside

Stardew Valley

Dave the Diver

Retro Bowl

The Jackbox Party Pack 3

Risk of Rain Returns

Contra Anniversary Collection

Surgeon Simulator CPR

Limbo

Five Nights at Freddy’s

The Last Campfire

Pico Park

Modern Combat

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Subnautica

Castle Crashers Remastered

Goat Simulator

Don’t Starve Together

Strange Horticulture

The Jackbox Party Pack 10

The House of the Dead: Remake

Uno

Spirittea

Vampire Survivors

Persona 4 Golden

The Oregon Trail

Inbento

