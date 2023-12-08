Warner Bros. Games and DC revealed a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the upcoming third-person action shooter from Rocksteady Studios.

Presented during The Game Awards 2023, the new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts the focus on the emerging threat that consumed Metropolis. With the members of the Justice League – Batman, Green Lantern, The Flash y Superman – Corrupted and under the control of Brainiac, and with the city under siege by hostile alien forces, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark must team up with the impossible mission to save Earth and defeat the greatest DC superheroes in the world. world.

Harley Quinn en Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The video highlights a powerful ally of the Suicide Squad led by Harley Quinn, who is none other than the princess of the Amazons, Diana Prince, better known as Wonder Woman, who has trapped Barry Allen / The Flash, and asks him how to stop all the chaos that has been unleashed, and he responds that “He will have to kill” him, Superman and the rest of the justice league, so the outcome of the new Rocksteady Studios game It can’t end well for DC’s most powerful heroes.

The trailer also contains images in player mode, and the truth is that it promises to test fans especially with the evil version of the man of steel that we will find.

Note that this time the character of Amanda Waller is played by Debra Wilson, who we have seen in the game Jedi Fallen Order playing the Jedi, Cere Junda. And that the Spanish voices feature Batman’s usual dubbing actor, Claudio Serrano, and the voice of Roser Batalla for the head of Special Force X.

You can watch the trailer below:

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the hit Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an original, genre-defying third-person action shooter. Play as Harley Quinn (Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (Digger Harkness) and King Shark (Nanaue) and embark on an impossible mission through Metropolis to save the Earth and defeat DC’s greatest superheroes , the Justice League made up of Batman, Superman, Flash and Green Lantern.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available worldwide on February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The game can now be pre-ordered on all launch platforms.

To find out how Amanda Waller recruited the members of the Suicide Squad for this dangerous mission, check out Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, the game’s official prequel comic. Available February 6, 2024 at participating comic book stores and e-tailers, each print version of the five-issue monthly series includes a free code that can be redeemed for a digital in-game item. For more information, check out the preview of the debut issue on the official DC website.

Do you want to test yourself with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

