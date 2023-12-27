Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will pay tribute to Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin, Batman and Harley Quinn actors who recently passed away.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be one of the first AAA games to come out in 2024: the February 2 It arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and a few days before it will be released in early access.

Rocksteady is finally approaching the launch of this game, announced in 2020 and which has suffered many delays, in addition to a mostly negative response from fans. But the worst has happened in recent weeks, when they datamined a closed alpha of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The result of these leaks is that many out-of-context spoilers for the game were distributed on forums: images, audio files and lines of dialogue that anticipated plot-points that They angered many fans of the Batman games.

Dataminer Miller Ross has investigated these leaks in more depth and published an article on Exputer defending Rocksteady, accusing fans who criticized the developers and the game based on spoilers out of context (and which, according to his research, are not some).

Below we summarize Ross's comments on spoilers, but first we leave with a spoiler-free detail about two characters, Batman y Harley Quinn.

And the game, according to his research, will yield beautiful and elaborate tributes to Kevin Conroy and Alreen Sorkindeceased very recently.

Kevin Conroy He died last year at the age of 66, after three decades voicing Batman in series and video games. Suicide Squad was his last work as Batman. The recent Batman Arkham Asylum on Switch also incorporated a tribute.

Arleen Sorkin He died on August 24, 2023 at age 67 and was the voice of Harley Quinn but was also the inspiration to create the character, imitating her personality and mannerisms.

She did not work on the Arkham games beyond Asylum (she was replaced by Tara Strong) but the game apparently pays tribute to the actress who gave voice and life to Harley Quinn, one of the game's protagonists.

“My own data mining reveals that Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League includes touching tributes to both Kevin Conroy and Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of Harley Quinn, who tragically passed away this year after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.”

“Rocksteady did everything they could to honor their memories and, speaking bluntly as a fan, it has been depressing to see fans mock them based solely on misconceptions and outright lies, to the point that I have broken my rule about sharing stories with spoilers in order to correct the record.”

(SPOILERS) Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks are out of context

What was Miller Ross referring to? Specifically, to a spoiler out of context that appeared in the leak(voice audio only) in which Harley Quinn apparently shot and killed Batman.

He is supposed to be the same Batman as in all the Arkham saga games, and in this game he died “disrespectfully” from a shot by Harley Quinn, something that some fans took almost as a personal attack, aggravated by the sad circumstance. This is Conroy's last appearance as the character.

But according to Ross, that's not how it happens. Batman doesn't die (in fact, No member of the Justice League ever dies.although it seems that way during the game, everyone survives and the game would make it very clear).

Another spoiler that was used as “anti-woke” ammunition It was a line of dialogue that implied a romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, which also does not occur in the game.

In his article Miller Ross talks in more detail about spoilers for the Suicide Squad game and the myths generated as a result of them, and used as an excuse to, in some cases, harass the developers of Rocksteadywhose game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League comes out February 2nd.