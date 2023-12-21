Rocksteady has packaged a new episode of the insider series dedicated to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This time the developers focused on the supporting cast of characters and customization options.

The video allows us to take a look at the different characters that make up the support team, including the Penguin, who is now an arms dealer capable of helping upgrade weapons and construct unique buildings inspired by STAR Labs, AmerTek, LexCorp and other industries revolving around the DC world. Players will be able to hire other DC characters to receive additional customization options: these include Gizmo, a scientist and inventor who provides team members with armed flying vehicles to use in combat; Toyman, the tech genius who can upgrade equipment based on different playstyles; and Hack, a digital astral projection who can hack the Squad's neck bombs to upgrade and customize each character's ability.

Rocksteady also confirmed that will add offline story mode after launchoffering players the option to adventure within the main campaign without the need for an internet connection.

Ricordiamo che Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will be available from February 2, 2024 su PC tramite Steam, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S.