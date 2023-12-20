Another rinvio ha colpito Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguealthough it only concerns the version that will be sold sull’Epic Games Store.

According to what the developers themselves declared on the game's official Discord server (via IGN), the videogame will debut on the Epic Games digital store on March 5, 2024, therefore a month later than other platforms. It is also made known that pre-orders will be canceled and all users will receive a full refund. The reason for this postponement was not disclosed.

Rocksteady specifies that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PC via Steam, PS5 and Xbox Serieswhile early access will start on January 30, 2024.

