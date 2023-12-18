Rocksteady's new release will be released in February next year.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has exclusive costumes on PS5

With 2023 about to end, everything is ready to start 2024 full of new games. One of them will be Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich although it should have been available since last summer, decided to delay its launch until February of next year to offer the best possible experience, something that it has been trying to advance in recent weeks with a beta or different trailers as a preview.

Without going further, The latest game trailer published by PlayStation reveals its exclusive content on PS5in the case of those previously announced attending Rogue, one for each protagonist: Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang. However, these skins will only be unlocked by those who purchase some of the digital versions of the game on the Sony console.

For its part, a series of classic outfits for each character will be unlocked for any player who pre-orders the title on any platform. That said, when it comes to unique features on PS5, different benefits such as compatibility with activity cards and the benefit of SSD optimization, adaptive triggers and the dynamic response of the DualSense controller or the 3D audio from the console.

Warner Bros. Games will release its next game in February 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be published next February 2, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. The title has standard and deluxe physical and digital editions, the latter being the ones that will grant 72 hours of early access to the game. The proposal revealed its connection to the Batman: Arkham saga in the past, anticipating that its Metropolis will be more than twice the size of Gotham from Batman: Arkham Knight. In fact, the game promises to offer a great level of detail and personality in its world to bring it to life as much as possible.

