After a long delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will debut February 2, 2024 on consoles and PC. However, there is bad news for some players, as the title suffered another delay on a platformspecifically in a popular PC game store.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will take a little longer to reach the Epic store

Rocksteady recently confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not debut on February 2 in the store Epic Games. The title will take a little more than an additional month to reach said platform for reasons that were not revealed.

Players interested in acquiring and enjoying the title in the Epic Games Store They will have to wait until March 5, 2024. Those fans who made the pre-sale in said store will receive a refundas Epic Games will cancel all orders.

The studio explained that the Epic Games Store support team will send an email to players, where they will be notified about the cancellation of their preorder and the new release date.

As we told you, neither Rocksteady nor Epic Games gave an explanation for this additional delay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was recently the target of major leaks and which has been harshly criticized for having a focus on games as a service.

