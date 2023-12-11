Developed by Rocksteady Studio, the famous developers of the Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the new production from the team that created the video games dedicated to the Dark Knight. During the latest The Game Awards, a trailer was revealed showing the main characters of the work, arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on February 2, 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is an original and innovative third-person action-adventure shooter developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the blockbuster Batman: Arkham series. Inside, players take on the roles of Harley Quinn (aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (aka Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang (aka Digger Harkness) and King Shark (aka Nanaue), to face an impossible mission across Metropolis to save the Earth and defeat the world’s greatest DC superheroes, the Justice League.

